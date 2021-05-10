Maya Nnaji commits to Arizona Women's Basketball

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Women's Basketball has landed a five-star recruit, and her last name may sound familiar.

Maya Nnaji is the younger sister of former Arizona men's basketball star Zeke Nnaji, who was a first round draft pick in 2020 by the Denver Nuggets.

Maya Nnaji, who will be a freshman in the fall of 2022, is a 6'4'' forward from Hopkins High School in Minnesota. She was a teammate of UConn star Paige Beuckers.

Nnaji is the second commitment from the 2022 class for the Wildcats, joining No. 18 Kailyn Gilbert, a 5'8'' point guard from Seffner Christian Academy in Florida.