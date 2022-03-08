Mathurin, Lloyd lead shower of Pac-12 awards for Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats have won five of the six major season-ending Pac-12 awards.

Bennedict Mathurin is named conference Player of the Year, Tommy Lloyd as Coach of the Year, Christian Koloko earned Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year and Pelle Larsson won Sixth Man of the Year.

Mathurin and Koloko earned recognition as the first team all-conference squad, along with Azuolas Tubelis.

Dalen Terry was an honorable mention. Terry and Koloko made the all-defensive team.

Arizona finished the regular season 28-3 overall, winning the Pac-12 with an 18-2 conference mark.

The Wildcats will play either ASU or Stanford Thursday, March 10 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.