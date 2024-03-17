March Madness is here! Arizona men's basketball No. 2 seed in West Region

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats know their First Round destination and opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is the No. 2 seed in the West Region, and will play the No. 15 seed Long Beach State in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

If the Wildcats win, they would face either Dayton or Nevada in the Second Round.

Arizona (25-8) has been a top-10 team for most of the season and won the final Pac-12 regular season title, but fell in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Oregon.

The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in last year's tournament, but suffered an upset loss to No. 15 seed Princeton.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

