March Madness is here! Arizona men's basketball No. 2 seed in West Region

Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, right, talks to his team during a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
UCLA Arizona Basketball
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 18:38:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats know their First Round destination and opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is the No. 2 seed in the West Region, and will play the No. 15 seed Long Beach State in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

If the Wildcats win, they would face either Dayton or Nevada in the Second Round.

Arizona (25-8) has been a top-10 team for most of the season and won the final Pac-12 regular season title, but fell in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals to eventual champion Oregon.

The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in last year's tournament, but suffered an upset loss to No. 15 seed Princeton.

