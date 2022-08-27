Marana's Jayson Veit wins Little League Home Run Derby

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — Marana's Jayson Veit out-homered seven other 12-year olds to win the annual Little League Home Run Derby at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Veit's power shined in the semfinals when he hit seventeen home runs in ninety seconds.

Earlier this season, Veit helped Marana win the District 5 Championship. He qualified for the event in a contest held in Seattle, and he was one of just eight players nationwide selected for the event.

The Little League Home Run Derby actually took place on Thursday. However, ESPN held the results and video and aired it on Friday in a made-for-TV event.