Marana and Bisbee clinch region titles while the Vail schools all win, plus more

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from around southern Arizona 10/25/24 Bisbee 27, Tombstone 18

Canyon del Oro 37, Pueblo 13

Cienega 42, Sunnyside 21

Desert Christian 56, Williams 16

Empire 48, Cholla 6

Ironwood Ridge 52, Nogales 0

Marana 51, Buena 38

Mica Mountain 50, Sahuaro 0

Mountain View 20, Maricopa 7

Palo Verde 42, Catalina 22

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 22, Thatcher 7

Sahuarita 38, Rincon/University 6

Salpointe Catholic 29, Mountain Pointe 12

Tanque Verde 63, Santa Rita 0

Tucson 48, Flowing Wells 19

Walden Grove 28, Catalina Foothills 21

Willcox 39, Benson 21

