Marana native, Trenton Bourguet, set to lead ASU Sun Devils in Territorial Cup against rival Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Territorial Cup is a game that divides the state of Arizona between two college rivals: Arizona State and Arizona.

Only this year the Arizona State Sun Devils are led by a born and raised Marana native: Trenton Bourguet (16).

But Trenton isn't the only Bourguet on the Sun Devil roster. His brother, wide receiver Coben Bourguet (89), is a redshirt freshman.

Courtesy: Coben Bourguet

Trenton, Coben, and the rest of the Bourguet bunch were introduced to the game of football by their father, Toby.

Toby both played and coached 7-on-7 flag football for over two decades.

“They were just raised on the sidelines really,” Toby Bourguet said.

Trenton was the star quarterback at Marana High School where he passed for a Tucson Prep record of 7,612 yards as well as setting a state-record 89 touchdown passes.

"He had a great career at Marana High School. He was actually the number one ranked player in Tucson; even over Bijan Robinson which is actually kind of crazy. So obviously he earned the respect of southern Arizona,” Toby said.

When it came time to commit at the collegiate level, Trenton received offers from schools outside of the power five conferences, as well as an offer from Arizona.

Growing up, Trenton and his family were front row at every Arizona home game.

"Where the visitors come out, right above that, we owned just about the first six rows. So they were front row their entire lives... that's how they grew up," Toby reminisced.

Trenton declined those offers, including Arizona's.

It wasn’t until his younger brother- Treyson- was visiting ASU as their top recruit in the state- that Shaun Iguano, former running backs coach and current interim head coach asked Toby about the status of Trenton’s decision.

"How's Trenton? Is he ready for U of A? And we were like no.. it didn't work out. They have too many quarterbacks and he was like ‘wait, what?” Toby explained.

It was then that ASU offered Trenton a scout team quarterback position.

"They said, ‘just know, the likelihood is probably zero that you will ever see the field at ASU,” Toby said. "You will be treated just like a scholarship player because we respect your game that much, but just don't come here expecting to see the field that much."

Appreciative of the opportunity, Trenton accepted the offer.

His approach: 'practice as if you are the starter.'

"If you prepare like you are never going to get in, like you are the backup- it takes on play and you're now in there and you're not prepared- you can't hide that. Trenton has always prepared like he was that guy and now he just happens to be the starter," said Toby.

Trenton worked relentlessly for three seasons as a redshirt before earning his spot as the starting quarterback.

With the Territorial Cup approaching, Trenton will be returning to his hometown- where he will lead the Arizona State Sun Devils in their rivalry matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

"To fast forward and to know that my son will be wearing Jake Plummers uniform as starting quarterback for Arizona State when they play U of A in Tucson — that is pretty dream-like," Toby said.

Toby, his wife Vanessa, and the rest of the Bourguet clan will once again take the front row at Arizona stadium- only this time- cheering on their boys.

Courtesy: Coben Bourguet

“Yeah is it a big deal playing against U of A, absolutely. Is he ready? Absolutely.”