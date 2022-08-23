Marana native Jordan Morgan gives back to his community and gives de Laura time to throw

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Arizona's new offensive weapons to excel, they will need strong performance from the offensive line. That includes Marana native and left tackle, Jordan Morgan.

"Jordan Morgan is a very, very special player," said head coach Jedd Fisch.

A special player, playing a special position. The left tackle protects the quarterback's blind side. However, Morgan began is football career at Marana High School with other ideas.

"I wanted to be a quarterback just like everyone else," admitted Morgan.

That idea didn't last long.

"I got hurt off of that," said Morgan. "I didn't really like it so I switched to tight end. Then, after tight end, I went to tackle. Right tackle and then left tackle."

Morgan had a growth spurt. His size and strength made him a natural for the offensive line. However, it's a position that takes time to master. Morgan was part of an offensive line that led the Pac-12 in sacks allowed.

"I had to work extra hours, get in early, and watch film," said Morgan. "I had to lock in to want to be the best player I can be. I took that personally."

His improvement can already be seen at this year's training camp. And, he's earned the respect of Jayden de Laura, the quarterback whose blind side he'll be protecting.

"His leadership and his seniority," said de Laura. "I feel like that aspect of his game can help us out big time."

The Marana native doesn't just give de Laura time to throw. He gives back to his community.

Morgan spends time volunteering at football camps and local Boys and Girls clubs. For his efforts, he's been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which honors college football athletes who combine admirable community service with leadership achievement both on and off the field.

"Going to places like the Boys and Girls Club, it's fun seeing those kids have fun," said Morgan. "I see them look up to me. That's how I was when I was younger."

"He's been a fantastic role model," said Arizona offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch. "He's been a beacon in the weight room. The guys follow him. They want to get behind him. He's been a great leader for our guys, and our guys want to go to war with him."

Morgan, listed at 6'5'' and 328 pounds, is considered a legitimate NFL draft prospect, though he'll still have another year of eligibility.

"I'm just focused on putting in the work," said Morgan.

RELATED: KGUN 9's full streaming sports special, Arizona Football P.R.O.