Marana Little Leaguer swings big as a former Wildcat is enshrined

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana's own Jayson Veit is one of just eight Little League players in the nation who were chosen to take part in the annual Little League Home Run Derby in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The 12-year-old slugger qualified after winning the Marana League Competition while finishing second in the West Regional in Seattle. Veit fell one home run short of winning, hitting 22 home runs during the contest.

While competing in the Seattle Regional, Veit was one of two competitors representing Southern Arizona. He'll be the single competitor representing the state of Arizona in the Home Run Derby.

The competition will be aired on ESPN Friday, August 26, at 4 p.m. MST.

Also in Williamsport-

Former Wildcat softball sensation Jenny Dalton-Hill was formally inducted into the Little League Hall of Excellence on Wednesday.

The All-American softball and baseball star is the seventh woman to be enshrined into the Hall of Excellence. Dalton-Hill's induction is the highest honor the Little League can bestow.

This prestigious award was earned through her time playing for the University of Arizona's softball team. She was the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1996, the same year she was named the Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Dalton-Hill continued to break baseball barriers when she joined the United States Women's National Baseball Team, earning a bronze medal in the 2010 Women's Baseball World Cup. The breakthrough athlete was also a member of the Colorado Silver Bullets baseball team. She remains active as a broadcaster for ESPN.

Dalton-Hill was inducted alongside former Major League star Todd Frazier during the 2022 Little League World Series.

