Marana improves to 3-0 and other action from Football Friday Night

Posted at 11:02 PM, Sep 17, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores around southern Arizona: Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6

Nogales 24, Cholla 3

Rincon 28, Maryvale 6

Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13

Sunnysdie 35, Paradise Valley 7

Mountain View 26, Sahuaro 7

Thatcher 45, Sabino 28

Marana 48, Tucson 7

Catalina Foothills 34, Pueblo 16

Salpointe 30, Cienega 22

