H.S. Football: Marana defeats Salpointe and Sahuaro upsets Sabino

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from week one of the high school football season: ALA-Ironwood 52, Douglas 21

Amphi 43, Maryvale 8

Antelope 35, Palo Verde 6

Apollo 27, Sunnyside 20

Buena 68, Fairfax 19

Catalina 8, NFL Yet Academy 7

Cienega 42, Desert Vista 35

Desert Christian 42, Desert Heights 20

Eastmark 12, CDO 3

Flowing Wells 41, Agua Fria 0

Globe 37, Santa Rita 0

Heritage Academy, Tombstone 6

Marana 27, Salpointe 24

Mica Mountain 17, Poston Butte 8

Mountain View 23, Gilbert 21

Northwest Christian 21, Walden Grove 16

Phoenix Christian 22, Benson 20

Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Show Low 3

Rincon 18, Washington 16

Rio Rico 27, Desert Sunrise 20

Sahuarita 43, Alhambra 6

Sahuaro 15, Sabino 14

Tonopha Valley 65, Willcox 20

Tucson High 50, South Mountain 20

Willow Canyon 48, Desert View 35



