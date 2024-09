Marana beats 2x defending state champion Higley 36-28 as Roebuck sets record - and more

Prev Next

Posted

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona Buena 49, Catalina Foothills 7

Cactus Shadows 49, Sunnyside 10

Canyon del Oro 21, Desert View 6

Desert Christian, 58, Maryvale Prep 12

Flowing Wells 34, Amphi 6

Ironwood Ridge 43, Empire 6

Marana 36, Higley 28

Mica Mountain 35, Sabino 0

Mountain View 20, Sunrise Mountain 17, (F/OT)

Peublo 40, Cholla 8

Rio Rico 21, Nogales 7

Sahuaro 39, Douglas 33

Safford 42, Rincon 6

Salpointe 41, Shadow Ridge 0

Santa Cruz Valley 30, Bisbee

Tucson High 13, Cienega 7

Tanque Verde 38, Cortez 6

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.