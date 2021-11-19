Man dies in 5th Avenue house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died in a Friday morning house fire.

FATAL FIRE 🔥 At 5:50 Friday morning #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 6700 block of S. 5th Avenue for reports of a house fire. Engine 14 was first on scene at 5:56, where they observed heavy smoke and flames from a bedroom on the south side of the home... pic.twitter.com/FXwIdNZYxA — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 19, 2021

Tucson Fire crews responded to the 6700 block of South 5th Avenue just before 6 a.m.

One person escaped the blaze and was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

