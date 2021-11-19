Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Man dies in 5th Avenue house fire

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire
A man died in a Friday morning house fire.
A man died in a Friday morning house fire.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 12:27:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died in a Friday morning house fire.

Tucson Fire crews responded to the 6700 block of South 5th Avenue just before 6 a.m.

One person escaped the blaze and was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!