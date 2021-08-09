Man convicted of stealing Francona's World Series rings sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man convicted of stealing Terry Francona's World Series rings was sentenced to serve 6.5 years in prison.

Jamey Estep pleaded guilty May 19 to second-degree burglary, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor, organized retail theft and trafficking in stolen property. He was sentenced Friday.

His sentences for the crimes run concurrently.

Francona is a former University of Arizona baseball player and current Cleveland Indians manager who earned the two World Series rings in 2004 and 2007 when he managed the Boston Red Sox.

On Nov. 7, 2019, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 6300 block of North Via Lomas De Paloma where they learned of the theft.

PCSD then learned that the rings were sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.