Malcolm Nelson takes over at Tucson High Football

TUCSON, Az — It was just a couple of weeks before the season when Tucson High Football Coach Richard Sanchez abruptly resigned, apparently the result of a fallout with the school's administration.

"It was big news," said Badgers running back Prince Mugisha. "It was not expected."

Tucson needed a coach, and it needed to move quickly.

"I saw what was happening, and I wanted to help out in the best way I can," said new head coach Malcolm Nelson.

Nelson, a former assistant coach with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League, is someone with 18 years of experience at every level of football, and he accepted the offer to coach Tucson High.

"Being with the Sugar Skulls, we did a lot of community service," said Nelson. "I sent them my resume and everything fell into place."

Nelson now finds himself coaching high school athletes instead of seasoned professionals.

"It's just fundamentals and techniques," said Nelson. "They are basically starting where the pros have already been. Just showing them you have to be more hands on and really step by step more than usual."

"I saw somebody that was professional," said Mugisha. "I saw somebody that knew what he was doing, and I saw somebody I wanted to work with."

Tucson High plays at the 6A level and has to play a schedule full of battle-tested teams from Maricopa County. But, it has a coach who says his team won't be pushed around.

"It's going to be physical," said Nelson. "In all three phases. Offense, defense, and special teams."

Tucson High opens its season at home on September 3rd against Dobson.