Local players celebrate National Pickleball Day at Udall Park

TUCSON, Arizona — There were a couple of reasons to celebrate at the pickleball courts this morning at Udall Park. One was the return to the courts of regular player Sonny Cray.

"Welcome back, dude," someone could be heard saying. "We missed you."

"Sweetheart comes to mind, said Sue Watts, a fellow pickleball player. "Everybody knows Sonny. He's funny as heck. He's a darn good player."

However, during one of Sonny's matches last month, the sounds of pickleball were replaced by a giant hush.

"I went down to reach for my leg," said Cray. "It felt like a twig snapping under water."

"I think there were ten people," said Watts. "We offered to drive him home or to the ER. We wanted to help."

Cray had two badly torn hamstrings, and had to begin physical therapy.

"Missing pickleball is worse than therapy," said Cray. "I miss the people as much as the pickleball."

Today, there is a get-well card and a balloon for Cray's return to the courts.

"Oh, he's got a paddle in his hands," said Watts. "I'm not sure what he's going to do with it."

Cray is just doing some light hitting as he's still not 100% recovered from his injury.

As a surprise, to celebrated National Pickleball Day, we presented him a pickleball bobblehead to celebrate his return to the courts.

"To us Udall-ites," every day is National Pickleball Day," said Watts.