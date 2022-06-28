Local gymnast Kelsey Slade wins national vault competition

TUCSON, Arizona — Vail gymnast Kelsey Slade has been performing since she was six months old in her father's arms.

"I would just balance on his hands, and they were like, 'She needs to get into gymnastics,'" said Slade.

"She was very spunky and self-driven," said Gina Mueller-Martin, who has coached her for five years. "She has a natural ability for gymnastics. She has good physical abilities."

Slade's abilities enabled her to win the United States Gymnastic Association vault championship in her age division, this past May, in Mesa.

"So much of my family got to come and cheer me on," said Slade. "Having their support was really big, and something I'll always remember."

Slade practices for five hours a day, five days a week, whether or not she is in competition season.

"I love the challenge it brings," said Slade. "It's hard mentally and physically but it brings lessons, and I love it all."

Currently, Slade is being recruited by some of the top college gymnastic programs in the nation.