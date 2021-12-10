Watch
Local father and son competing for football titles 2,000 miles apart

Eric Rogers coaches Salpointe while Jake plays quarterback for the Tucson Jaguars
Posted at 10:44 PM, Dec 09, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Father and son Eric and Jake Rogers will both be competing for football titles on Friday, albeit 2,000 miles apart.

Eric Rogers coaches Salpointe Catholic, who will play Horizon High School in Tempe for the Class 5A Arizona State Championship. Jake Rogers is his thirteen year old son who plays quarterback for the Tucson Jaguars, a 13 and under team that will play for the American Youth Federation Championship in Orlando.

"I couldn't be more proud as a Dad," said Eric Rogers.

The Jaguars play in the afternoon while the Salpointe Lancers play at night, so they will be able to watch each others games on livestreams.

"I wish I had a private jet tomorrow," said Brandy Rogers, who is Jake's mother and Eric's wife.

