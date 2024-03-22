Local fans gather to watch March Madness

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Madness has officially begun:The Arizona Men took down Long Beach State Thursday 85-65, with the Women beating Auburn 69-59.

Local fans gathered at Putney's Pitstop Bar and Grille on the northwest side to cheer on the Wildcats.

People started gathering when the bar first opened at 11 a.m, and one fan in particular says Putney's is the place to be.

“I was the second person here, we helped set up and we watched it slowly fill up," Tucsonan, Tom Peña said. "Right now the atmosphere is fantastic. This has just been a great day, March Madness is like my holy grail of sports so I’m having a blast.”

The Men's and Women's teams will head to the second round Saturday. Men will play Dyaton and Women will play Syracuse.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

