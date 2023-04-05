Local competitive pickleball player hosts tournaments to grow the sport

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a Saturday at Udall Park, and the pickleball is about to get intense.

"Watching kids get competitive is hilarious," said Tyler Roop, a junior at Salpointe High School.

By kids, Roop means those under the age of nineteen years old, which is the age limit of the tournament he's organized.

"There are some superstars coming out," said Roop. "It's not just old people anymore."

Pickleball might getting older, but it's competitors aren't. At this event, Tanque Verde High School student Payson Lee came out victorious. As for Roop, he doesn't just organize pickleball tournaments, he plays in them, and is even sponsored.

"I want to fill courts," said Roop. "I want kids coming out and playing, and not doing bad stuff. Everybody is happy. People walk out with medals. It's a good time."