Local climbing group celebrates six years of creating community for climbers of color

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Climbing in Color, a rock climbing organization in southern Arizona, is celebrating its sixth anniversary by hosting a fundraiser with community support.

The non-profit, created by and for people of color, aims to build an inclusive climbing community in Tucson. They focus on not only creating a community for climbers of color but helps to offset the costs of the sport, for both inside and outside rock climbing.

Talisa Mara uses rock climbing as a way to meet people and exercise.

“I always make friends every time I'm in the gym," she said.

She became a part of Climbing in Color about six years ago.

“We host a lot of meet ups at the local climbing gyms so we can bring everyone together,” Mara said. “We offer discount experiencing and we pay for their entry to come in. Everything is oriented for climbing education and climbing in general.”

Throughout the end of May, Climbing Color is hosting a climb-a-thon called Higher Ground.

“People set the amount of climbs they want to do and they do them throughout the month,” Mara said. “All of the money goes straight back into the climbing in color funds.”

Helping them to continue their work for many more years.

“It’s been an amazing six years," Mara said. "We feel super blessed and excited to be apart of the community and see how it flourishes.”

Those interested in continuing the fundraiser can find more information here.

----