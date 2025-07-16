Live with Arizona state champion Thornydale Little League Softball

TUCSON, Arizona — Thornydale Little League softball is headed to San Bernadino, California for the West Regional Tournament after winning the Arizona State tournament.

KGUN9 caught up with manager Mallory Scott, and her daughter, Kylee, who plays first base, as practice took place at Arthur Pack Park during our 6:00 pm newscast.

"I'm telling the girls to be proud of themselves, said Mallory Scott. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. They should enjoy it but play hard. We're not done yet. We still want to win four more games and make it to the Little League World Series.

Thornydale will try and become the second straight team from southern Arizona to make the Little League World Series after Willcox advanced last year. The girls open on Saturday against a team from Hawaii.