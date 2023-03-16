LIV Golf set to compete at Gallery Golf Club

TUCSON, Arizona — Phil Mickelson has played in Tucson as an amateur, a PGA Tour Player, in a PGA Tour Champions event, and now he's set to compete with LIV Golf at Gallery Golf Club this weekend in Marana.

The Tucson area was selected as one of fourteen events on the LIV Tour this year.

"We tried to nail down some markets that have always supported pro golf," said Mickelson. "Tucson has always supported pro golf."

Mickelson won his first PGA Tour event in Tucson's 1991 Northern Telecom Open, and says he sill has the Conqustadores helmet trophy. He didn't always participate in Match Play at Dove Mountain in Marana. LIV Golf also has a unique format in which it is made up of teams of four players.

Other stars set to compete are Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

"We were told that LIV wouldn't get the quality players. It's something we are grateful for."

LIV golf players who broke from the PGA Tour are still eligible to compete in its major tournaments.

"A lot of people there have been friends for decades and I'm looking forward to it. To participate here and bring LIV golf to Tucson is exciting for and everyone involved here with LIV."