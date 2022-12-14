LIV Golf adds Tucson tournament stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — PGA-competitor LIV Golf League is adding a Tucson stop to its tournament schedule next spring.

The Gallery Golf Club north of Tucson in Dove Mountain will host LIV League golfers Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19 on its South Course.

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new U.S. markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

The LIV Golf was the center of controversy in the golf world during the summer when the Saudi-funded league scored some big names, including Phil Mickelson, for its tournament in England. Criticism of LIV stemmed from it's connection to the Saudi government and its accusations surrounding human rights violations.

“I don't condone human rights violations,” Mickelson said. “I don't know how I can be any more clear. I understand your question, but... again, I love this game of golf. I've seen the good that it's done, and I see the opportunity for LIV Golf to do a lot of good for the game throughout the world, and I'm excited to be a part of this opportunity.”

In addition to Mickelson golfers such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau left the PGA Tour in 2022 to join the LIV tour.

For ticket information to the LIV tournament in Tucson, visit the LIV Golf website.