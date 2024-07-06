Watch Now
Little League play heats up as state tournaments begin in July

The Randolph Little League softball majors are representing District 12 at the state tournament
TUCSON, Arizona — Little league baseball and softball is a July staple like Independence Day and triple digit temperatures.

Randolph Little League majors softball won District 12 and the team is in Cottonwood for the Arizona State tournament.

"These girls have a lot of heart," said head coach Marcelino Ruiz. "They've put in the hours and the work."

"Our fielding has been strong," said Analee Allen, who plays first base.

District 8 and Sierra Vista are hosting the little league baseball majors tournament, which will begin on July 15.

