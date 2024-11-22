Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

LISTEN IN: Representative Juan Ciscomani coaching flag football

Juan Ciscomani high-fives a player during a recent flag football game
Posted

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — During the week, Juan Ciscomani serves Arizona's 6th congressional district in Washington D.C. During the weekend, he coaches flag football at Oro Valley's Naranja Park.

"Nothing beats it," said Ciscomani. "I love coaching."

In some ways, a football season can be like election season.

"Sometimes, you feel like you are doing well and you keep on pushing and even when you are behind, you keep on pushing."

On this day, Ciscomani's team won, 43-6 to complete a perfect regular season. The playoffs take place next Saturday.

We put a microphone on Representative Ciscomani as he coached a team that includes his son, Kenny.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

Find the stories in your neighborhood