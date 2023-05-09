Lions waive former Arizona Wildcat Stanley Berryhill

TUCSON, Arizona — The Detroit Lions have waived former Arizona Wildcat Stanley Berryhill, who was one of the players involved in violating the NFL's gambling policy in April.

Berryhill, a wide recevier will try and find another team but he is also suspended for the first six games in the 2023 NFL season.

The Tucson native began the 2022 season with the Falcons before joining the Cardinals, and eventually the Lions, where he played in four games, mostly on special teams.

As an Arizona Wildcat, Berryhill was named first-team All-Pac-12 (all-purpose) and was named honorable mention as a wide receiver.