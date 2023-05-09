Watch Now
Lions waive former Arizona Wildcat Stanley Berryhill

Adam Hunger/AP
FILE - Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended six games.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 19:58:15-04

TUCSON, Arizona — The Detroit Lions have waived former Arizona Wildcat Stanley Berryhill, who was one of the players involved in violating the NFL's gambling policy in April.

Berryhill, a wide recevier will try and find another team but he is also suspended for the first six games in the 2023 NFL season.

The Tucson native began the 2022 season with the Falcons before joining the Cardinals, and eventually the Lions, where he played in four games, mostly on special teams.

As an Arizona Wildcat, Berryhill was named first-team All-Pac-12 (all-purpose) and was named honorable mention as a wide receiver.

