Like father, like son; Pusch Ridge reciever, Elliot Lovett, following in family footsteps

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Pusch Ridge senior, Elliot Lovett is the Week 10: APS Player of the Week.

This comes after Lovett played a huge role in the Lions upset win over No. 1, Thatcher.

“I thought I was doing pretty good," Lovett said. "I didn’t think I was doing that good though.”

Lovett caught nine passes for 174 yards in Pusch Ridge’s seventh straight win.

“The first time he caught the ball, he took it 72-yards for a touchdown, so immediately I knew he was going to go off tonight," Lamar Lovett, Elliot's dad said.

Lovett credits his dad, former Arizona wide receiver and now assistant coach for the Lions.

Lamar has been coaching at Pusch Ridge for 24 years.

“Elliot wasn’t even born when I started coaching and my eldest son was two," Lamar said.

Lovett follows his two older brothers, Evan and Edwin.

Both play Division One college football, just like their dad and uncle, Lamont Lovett, who also played at the U of A.

“Since the second grade, I’ve been playing football, and my dad has been walking me through this, so it’s been pretty cool," Lovett said.

Now, as a senior, Lovett and the Lions have the chance to clinch the outright region title this Friday when they host No. 17 Safford.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

