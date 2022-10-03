Legendary Pueblo HS basketball coach Roland Lavetter dies at 82

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Legendary Pueblo High School basketball coach Roland Lavetter passed away over the weekend at the age of 82.

He coached the Warriors to back-to-back state titles in 1977 and 1978.

Pueblo dedicated its basketball facility to Lavetter in 2019. He was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.

