Legendary musician MC Hammer weighs in on Arizona Football's injuries

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu and left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai are out for the remainder of the season with injuries, according to head coach Brent Brennan.

"You always say next guy up but somebody has to pick up the flag," said Brennan. "And, somebody has to get ready to go."

Brennan's policy is to not discuss injury specifics, but the Wildcats were also dealt a blow when defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson was injured in pregame warmups. Defensive back Taccario Davis also appeared to reinjure himself during the game.

"We don't get to feel sorry for ourselves or be a baby," added Brennan. "This is a man's game we have to attack the work."

All three defensive captains, Treydan Stukes, Gunner Maldonado, and Jacob Manu are now injured for Arizona, who welcomes West Virginia this Saturday.