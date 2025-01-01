Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

LeBron James' son, Bryce, commits to Arizona basketball; announcing on Instagram

Screenshot 2025-01-01 120046.png
@_justbryce/IG
Bryce James commits to Arizona basketball, announcing the move on Instagram.
Screenshot 2025-01-01 120046.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — LeBron James' son, Bryce James, commits to Arizona basketball.

The younger James announced the move on Instagram.

LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game.

He has spent his 22-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryce is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

According to his ESPN recruiting profile, he is listed as the 19th-ranked player in California in his class.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

Find the stories in your neighborhood