LeBron James' son, Bryce, commits to Arizona basketball; announcing on Instagram

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — LeBron James' son, Bryce James, commits to Arizona basketball.

The younger James announced the move on Instagram.

LeBron James is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game.

He has spent his 22-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryce is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

According to his ESPN recruiting profile, he is listed as the 19th-ranked player in California in his class.