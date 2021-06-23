Lauren Lappin hired as Wildcats assistant softball coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Lauren Lappin, a former Olympian and professional coach, has been hired as Arizona Softball's assistant coach.

Lappin has been the head coach for the Chicago Bandits for two years and an assistant coach for University of Missouri - St. Louis softball for five years.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Lauren to the Wildcat Family," said head coach Caitlin Lowe in a statement. "Her experience as a player and coach at the highest levels will be a huge asset to our program. She has always impressed me with her ability to make everyone around her better. Her passion and energy for this game is infectious and will no doubt have an immediate impact on our program."

Lappin played at Stanford, and was a member of the 2008 Olympic silver medal team along with Lowe.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the Arizona Wildcat softball family and the entire UA community," said Lappin. "Caitlin Lowe is one of the best leaders and humans in our sport and I feel incredibly honored to join this amazing staff to carry on the rich tradition of Arizona Softball. I cannot wait to get to Tucson, meet the team, and Bear Down!"

Lappin joins Taryne Mowatt-McKinney as assistant coaches.