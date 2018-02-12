Larry Fitzgerald stars on the gridiron and the golf course

So what can't Larry Fitzgerald do?

We know the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will someday be in Pro Football's Hall of Fame.

Now Fitzgerald is proving he's a champion on the golf course, just like he is on the gridiron.

He teamed with PGA Tour pro Kevin Streelman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California by seven strokes Sunday.

"He plays more golf than I do. He likes golf a lot more than I do," Streelman joked after the tournament in an ESPN interview. "But you can see the competitor come out, and the stud he is, and I'm just proud to be his friend."

"I'm feeling great. It was a wonderful week," said Fitzgerald. "I'm glad I could be a part of it."