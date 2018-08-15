Khaili Tate takes on leadership role

TUCSON, Ariz. - Khalil Tate has been focusing on football during the first two weeks of fall camp. Arizona's quarterback is also focusing on being a leader, while not allowing things like Sports Illustrated covers to become a distraction.

"Not at all," said Tate. "It's something that I embrace. I've never been the type to cave in. I always embrace a situation that I'm in."

Not concerned with the outside distractions, Tate is instead focused on being a team leader. Knowing that he comes into the season as the starter, Tate is taking that leadership role seriously.

"Being more professional, I would say. On the field being all serious. Joke around in the locker room. Really, on the field, just make sure the team understands that I'm not playing any games."

That seriousness is likely being instilled in Tate by new head coach Kevin Sumlin. It's also something Tate says he learned from legendary quarterback Peyton Manning at the Manning Passing Academy earlier this summer.

