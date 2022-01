TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona Football Head Coach Kevin Sumlin is returning to Houston, but this time with the USFL's Gamblers.

Sumlin coached Arizona from 2018 to 2020 to a record of 9-20. He previously coached the University of Houston Cougars to a 35-17 record over four seasons, and then also at Texas A&M.

The United States Football League is making a comeback after playing three seasons in the 1980s. It's a spring league with a schedule from April to June.