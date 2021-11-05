Kerr Kriisa set to play point guard in his sophomore season

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona sophomore Kerr Kriisa succinctly described his decision to return to Arizona for another season.

"Probably the best decision of my life," he said.

The first?

"Coming here."

The decision didn't always look so good. Kriisa was declared ineligible by the NCAA last season until February because of a youth contract he once signed in Lithuania. After playing in the final eight games, Sean Miller was let go. Kriisa entered the transfer portal, only to have new head coach Tommy Lloyd change his mind.

"I like the way he sees the game," said Kriisa. "It's really a European way. So, this is really good for the international players."

During the off-season Kriisa was able to meet Steve Kerr, the player he was named after. He uses his first name, Kerr, on the back of his uniform.

Kriisa will also be making a position switch, as he'll play point guard Lloyd's team.

"He's able to play fast," said Lloyd. The ball gets in and out of his hands quickly. On top of that, he's a great shooter."

"I played point guard my whole life before I got here, so it's nothing new for me," said Kriisa.

What will be new is playing a full season, and playing for a coach who has a reputation for developing international players, validating Kriisa's decision to return to Arizona.