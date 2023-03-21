Josh Doan, son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, follows in father's footsteps into professional hockey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some would say Josh Doan was born to play for the Arizona Coyotes.

The 21-year-old ASU forward has been watching his father on the professional ice for as long as he can remember.

"Watching him play is where I found the love for the game," Josh said.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Coyotes will retire Doan's No. 19 during a pregame ceremony on Feb. 24, 2019, when they face the Winnipeg Jets. Doan spent his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes before retiring prior to the 2017-18 season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

His father, Shane Doan, played 21 seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and was team captain for 13, remaining the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Josh began playing competitive hockey at the age of four.

"Obviously, I was a lot younger when I was watching him, so it was a dream to watch professional hockey and play at that level," said Josh.

That dream came true on March 16, when Josh was signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season.

"As I got older, he kind of gave me the option that if I really liked the game, to pursue it, but if I didn't, then to pick something else, so it gave me that freedom and took off that pressure of being his son and trying to live up to those expectations."

Entering the NHL meant forgoing his final two seasons at Arizona State, where he set records for goals (12) and assists (25) his first year and became team captain his sophomore year.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State forward Josh Doan (91) during an NCAA hockey game against Colgate on Friday, Oct. 14 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"My dad and I kinda sat down and talked about the future... and trusting myself that once I make a decision to stick with it and don't look back on what could have been or what you are going to miss out on at college. Just having that and having him in my back pocket to rely on and fall back on was a big deciding factor," Josh said.

The second-generation pro made his debut with the Coyotes' American Hockey League Affiliate, The Tucson Roadrunners, as right wing in Friday's game against the Calgary Wranglers. Sporting the number 91, his father's retired jersey number 19 backward, Josh was part of several power-plays and called on for the second round of the shootout against Calgary in Saturday's game.

His family was at Tucson Arena for Josh's first professional appearances.