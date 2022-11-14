Jim Rosborough, Kenzie Fowler among Pima County Sports Hall of Fame inductions

TUCSON, Arizona — Some of Tucson's best ever teams, athletes, coaches, and even a referee were inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

For softball star Kenzie Fowler, it was a family affair.

"I was in college when my Mom (Kelly) got inducted," said Fowler, who played at CDO high school and the University of Arizona. "I was a young kid when my grandfather got inducted. It's a little funny that I'm Hall of Fame age. It's a realization that I'm a little older. But, it's a very special day."

"This is an extreme honor," said Kenny Coddie, a member of the 1973 Palo Verde High School football state champion team. "As an athlete, you don't think about the end game. This is the end result of al the hard work that we have put it."

"It feels good," said Chris Rastatter, the coordinator of NCAA Men's Basketball officiating. "We don't do it for anything other than we love the game and we want to be a part of it. It's nice to be honored."

Here is a complete list of this year's inductees:

Anderson, Dennis

Baker, Dave

Balko Elmore, Callista

Berdoy Meyers, Susie

Botkin, Steve

Preble Coleman, Cindy

Fowler Quinn, Kenzie

Jacome, Jason

Rastatter, Chris

Rosborough, Jim

Salant, Robb

Scofield, Bob

Williams Benson, Lacy

Palo Verde High School 1973 Football Team

Sahuaro High School 1998 Girls Basketball Team