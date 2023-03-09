Jim Rosborough elected to the A Step Up Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Arizona — Jim Rosborough has won more than one thousand basketball games as a coach. Most of them were as an assistant coach, and most of those were under Lute Olson.

Today, the coach known as "Ros" was elected into the A Step Up Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame.

"Being an assistant coach is like any profession," said Rosborough. "You are there to help your boss be successful."

Rosborough was first hired by Olson at Iowa in 1974. Between Iowa and Arizona, he had a stint as a head coach at Northern Illinois University.

Rosborough is in good company. Current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd is in the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame for his work at Gonzaga, and Lloyd's assistant, Steve Robinson, is in as well. Both were supportive of his election.

"It's very meaningful," said Rosborough. "There are a lot of high school and college coaches who have done well and not gotten the recognition. It's a great honor and I am very, very fortunate."