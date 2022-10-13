Jim Rosborough among the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

TUCSON, Arizona — A mix of athletes, coaches, teams, and even a referee are among this year's inductees into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

A news conference was held at the Doubletree Hotel on Alvernon as the inductees were introduced. They include former University of Arizona men's basketball associate head coach Jim Rosborough.

"I take it for a lot of other people in this community that are very good coaches and don't always get the recognition they deserve," said Rosborough.

The annual banquet will take place on Sunday, November 13th.

Here's a full list of this year's inductees.

Jason Jacome (Baseball, Rincon, Pima)

Chris Rastatter (Referee)

Jim Rosborough (Basketball coach)

Robb Salant (Tennis coach)

Bob Scofield (Referee)

Lacy Williams Benson (Volleyball, Catalina)

Palo Verde 1973 Football Team

Sahuaro 1998 Girls Basketball Team

Dennis Anderson (Baseball, Canyon del Oro/Arizona)

Dave Baker (Climber)

Callista Balko Elmore (Softball, Canyon del Orio/Arizona)

Susie Berdoy Meyers (Golf, Arizona)

Steve Botkin (Basketball coach, Rincon Sahuaro)

Cindy Preble Coleman (Coach)

Kenzie Fowler Quinn (Softball, Canyon del Oro, Arizona)