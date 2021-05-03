Jessie Harper moves into 4th on the NCAA All-Time Home Run List

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Softball's Jessie Harper hit her 88th career home run in an 11-1 win over Utah on Sunday.

Harper's home run moved her into 4th place on the All-Time NCAA Home Run list. She is two behind former UCLA catcher Stacey Nuveman who is third all-time with 90.

Former Wildcat Katiyana Mauga has the UArizona record at 92, while former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain has the NCAA record with 95 career home runs.

The Wildcats have eight regular season games, in addition to the post-season, to add to her total.