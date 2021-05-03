Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Jessie Harper moves into 4th on the NCAA All-Time Home Run List

items.[0].videoTitle
Jessie Harper moves into 4th place on the All-Time Home Run list
Posted at 9:09 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 00:11:28-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Softball's Jessie Harper hit her 88th career home run in an 11-1 win over Utah on Sunday.

Harper's home run moved her into 4th place on the All-Time NCAA Home Run list. She is two behind former UCLA catcher Stacey Nuveman who is third all-time with 90.

Former Wildcat Katiyana Mauga has the UArizona record at 92, while former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain has the NCAA record with 95 career home runs.

The Wildcats have eight regular season games, in addition to the post-season, to add to her total.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.