Jedd Fisch on conference realignment: "People want us."

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football held it's annual local media day at the Davis Sports Center amid speculation regarding the status of the Pac-12 and its television deal which expires at the end of this season.

Just since Pac-12 media day eleven days ago, Colorado left the conference for the Big 12, joining UCLA and USC who are leaving for the Big 10.

"I think that the decision was made by other programs to change the conference and now it's going to be a matter of the University of Arizona deciding what's best for Arizona," said head coach Jedd Fisch.

On Tuesday, an ESPN report has Apple TV as a potential streaming partner for the conference.

"I held a zoom call with every player's parent on our current roster and I explained to them that we are going to know something soon," said Fisch. "We're in a position where people want us. And, we're in a position where we're going to be successful with the multimedia rights deal because we're not going to take a bad deal. So, in the end, it's going to benefit."