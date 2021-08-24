Jedd Fisch: Arizona Wildcats will begin season playing two quarterbacks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch says the team will play two quarterbacks in the 2021 season.

Gunner Cruz, a redshirt freshman transfer from Washington State, will start the season opener against BYU Sept. 4 in Las Vegas.

Will Plummer, a freshman from Gilbert High School, will also get regular snaps, Fisch said at a Tuesday press conference.

"Two is better than one," Fisch said.

The Wildcats are looking to rebound from a winless 2020 campaign. This is Fisch's first year as head coach.

