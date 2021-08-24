Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Jedd Fisch: Arizona Wildcats will begin season playing two quarterbacks

items.[0].videoTitle
Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch says the team will play two quarterbacks in the 2021 season.
Gunner Cruz, a redshirt freshman transfer from Washington State, will start the season opener against BYU Sept. 4 in Las Vegas. Will Plummer, a freshman from Gilbert High School, will also get snaps, Fisch said at a Tuesday press conference.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:53:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch says the team will play two quarterbacks in the 2021 season.

Gunner Cruz, a redshirt freshman transfer from Washington State, will start the season opener against BYU Sept. 4 in Las Vegas.

Will Plummer, a freshman from Gilbert High School, will also get regular snaps, Fisch said at a Tuesday press conference.

"Two is better than one," Fisch said.

The Wildcats are looking to rebound from a winless 2020 campaign. This is Fisch's first year as head coach.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!