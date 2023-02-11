Watch Now
Jay Campos has now coached two players who have reached the Super Bowl

Jay Campos talks about coaching Brooks Reed
Posted at 10:52 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 00:52:08-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Sabino Sabercat coach Jay Campos has now coached two players who have reached the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman is on the team's practice squad. He was as a senior on Sabino's 2013 team.

Bushman is the first Tucsonan to reach the Super Bowl since Brooks Reed did it as a member of the Falcons team that was on the wrong end of Tom Brady's historic comeback.

''I had the honor of coaching a lot of great high school players," said Campos. "I had amazing coaches and support form parents and administration. We had a great run over here at Sabino and coaching people like Matt Bushman has been an honor and so is having two guys go to NFL rosters. I feel lucky to do it, and definitely humbled."

Campos had a record of 133-35 while at Sabino.

