Jason's 2017 top ten southern Arizona sports stories

TUCSON - Here's are my top ten southern Arizona sports stories of 2017

10) Tucson's Kevin Peraza wins gold at the X games

9) Tucson's Terry Francona manages the Indians to 22 straight wins

8) Oscar Valdez retains the WBO featherweight belt in Tucson

7) Arizona softball's Katiyana Mauga breaks the UA and Pac-12 home run record

6) Former U of A star Steve Kerr returns from back surgery to coach the Warriors to another NBA Title

5) Tucson's Alex Bowman to take over for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 88 car

4) Legendary high school football coach Vern Friedli passes away

3) Athletic Director Greg Bryne leaves Arizona for Alabama

2) Khalil Tate breaks rushing records and wins four straight Pac-12 awards

1) College basketball bribery scandal leading to the arrest of Arizona's Book Richardson