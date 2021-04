TUCSON, Arizona — James Akinjo announced over Instagram that he is transferring to Baylor.

Akinjo started all 26 games for the Wildcats, averaging 15.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He played one season for UArizona after transferring from Arizona.

Assuming he is immediately eligible, Akinjo will be playing for his third team in three years when he suits up for the national champions.