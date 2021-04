TUCSON, Arizona — Jack Murphy will stay on as UArizona Basketball Associate Head Coach, as KGUN-TV reported last week.

Murphy spent the last two seasons in that role under former head coach Sean Miller. Current head coach Tommy Lloyd said he wanted his new staff to have "an Arizona feel" last week during his introductory news conference.

Murphy is a UArizona alum who began his career on Lute Olson's staff. He is a former NBA assistant coach and head coach of Northern Arizona.