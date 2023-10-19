'It's like a social event': Why St. David home games are the place to be for the community

ST. DAVID, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community of St. David, located between Benson and Tombstone in Cochise County, has approximately 1,400 people, all cheering for the home team.

On game days at St. David High School, the community fills the bleachers and lawn chairs line the sidelines of Murray Field to support the Tigers.

Last Friday was the last home game of the season for the Tigers football team and attendance was at capacity to see the home team play Hayden High School— the number one ranked 1A team.

“It’s our Friday night activity you’d say cause there’s not a lot going on in town," David Christiansen said. "We have to drive a ways, so this is close— local— everybody knows each other. It’s a social event.”

Christiansen, has been the announcer for St. David's home football games for more than 20 years. He said he was asked to do the job and doesn't plan on stepping away from the mic anytime soon.

“It’s just a lot of fun," Christiansen said. "I really enjoy the football, the way the boys play. Eight man football is a blast to watch. It’s just a lot happening very quickly.”

St. David has been a small town, Southern Arizona perennial power. They have made the state playoffs five years in a row and have had a winning record for seven consecutive seasons.

“It’s actually excellent coaching," Christiansen said. "They’ve all done a great job. They really care about the boys and the community, as well because they live here.”

But long before the players run onto the field, Julia Young and her culinary students are making sure the concessions don't run out of one of their most popular menu items: green chili burritos.

"The green chili burritos are what people come for," Young said.

The recipe has been passed down through the students, but remains a secret to everyone else.

“It’s a secret recipe that has been passed down by one of our teachers, for who knows how long," culinary student Jaryn Brogan said. "It’s just like the best thing that everybody gets on the menu. I don’t know why it is.”

Young says they make 40 pounds of chili per football game to make sure they don't run out. They also make sure to have them at all of the athletic events because of how popular they are.

The St. David football team finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and are preparing for Friday's state playoff game. They will travel to San Manuel on Friday. The Tigers lost to the Miners 16-14 a few weeks ago.