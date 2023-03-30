It will be Gronk vs. Gronk in the Arizona Football Spring Game

TUCSON, Arizona — Rob Gronkowski and Chris Gronkowski will be the honorary head coaches for the Arizona Football Spring Game on April 15th.

Rob Gronkowski coached against Tedy Bruschi in the game two years ago. Chris, Rob's older brother, played one season at running back for the Dallas Cowboys after playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

GRONK VS GRONK!🗣️



Your 2023 Spring Game Captains are none other than @RobGronkowski and @Chrisgronkowski!



You won't want to miss it.. 👀👇

Spring Game 🎟️: https://t.co/PNK4fceOGv

Season Tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/yJfOWLGxMX pic.twitter.com/UzdzI8Hx8e — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 29, 2023

Rob Gronkowski was recently in Tucson as the guest speaker for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl luncheon. He is expected to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his stellar career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

