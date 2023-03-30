Watch Now
It will be Gronk vs. Gronk in the Arizona Football Spring Game

Posted at 10:44 PM, Mar 29, 2023
TUCSON, Arizona — Rob Gronkowski and Chris Gronkowski will be the honorary head coaches for the Arizona Football Spring Game on April 15th.

Rob Gronkowski coached against Tedy Bruschi in the game two years ago. Chris, Rob's older brother, played one season at running back for the Dallas Cowboys after playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Rob Gronkowski was recently in Tucson as the guest speaker for the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl luncheon. He is expected to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his stellar career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

