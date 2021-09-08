Ironwood Ridge Volleyball's Bill Lang records 500th win

ORO VALLEY, Arizona — Ironwood Ridge Volleyball Coach Bill Lang recorded his 500th career victory in a straight set home win over Buena on Tuesday night.

"I just enjoy coaching kids," said Lang after the game. "I've just always enjoyed coaching young people and that's what I've tried to do. I love the game."

Lang is the only coach the program has known, as he became head coach when the school opened back in 2001. The Nighthawks have won 13 regional titles and have advanced to two state championship games.

"I think it's just legacy," said senior captain Allison Birtcil. "There is a standard that we all know we have to exceed, and I think that's what makes the program exceptional."