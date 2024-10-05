Ironwood Ridge, Catalina, Catalina Foothills, Bisbee, & Walden Grove football all win

TUCSON, Ariz. — High School Football final scores from around Southern Arizona:
Friday
Bisbee 42, Willcox 40, OT
Benson 48, Palo Verde 6
Buena 66, Casa Grande 42
Catalina 36, Santa Rita 0
Catalina Foothills 18, Sahuaro 7
Douglas 35, Amphi 14
Ironwood Ridge 38, Flowing Wells 17
Marana 47, Sunnyside 0
Mohave Accelerated 30, Desert Christian 8
Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Sabino 14
Rincon/University 8, Cholla 6
Sahuarita 20, Empire 12
Salpointe Catholic 52, Desert View 14
Tombstone 18, Tanque Verde 14
Walden Grove 31, Mountain View 6
Thursday
Desert View 27, Nogales 8
----
