Ironwood Ridge, Catalina, Catalina Foothills, Bisbee, & Walden Grove football all win

TUCSON, Ariz. — High School Football final scores from around Southern Arizona: Friday

Bisbee 42, Willcox 40, OT

Benson 48, Palo Verde 6

Buena 66, Casa Grande 42

Catalina 36, Santa Rita 0

Catalina Foothills 18, Sahuaro 7

Douglas 35, Amphi 14

Ironwood Ridge 38, Flowing Wells 17

Marana 47, Sunnyside 0

Mohave Accelerated 30, Desert Christian 8

Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Sabino 14

Rincon/University 8, Cholla 6

Sahuarita 20, Empire 12

Salpointe Catholic 52, Desert View 14

Tombstone 18, Tanque Verde 14

Walden Grove 31, Mountain View 6 Thursday

Desert View 27, Nogales 8 ----

